



Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Saturday, reacted to the eviction of BBNaija housemate, Tacha.





He lambasted celebrities in Nigeria for their interest in her disqualification.





Many celebrities have spoken on Friday’s development in the BBNaija house. While some have declared for Tacha, others said she got what she deserved





But Reno, on Twitter, called them “shallow” for not giving same attention to national issues.





He tweeted: “General @MBuhari imposes 5% and 4% charge to withdraw your own money – SILENCE





“Buhari’s govt announce VAT increase – SILENCE





“Big Brother disqualifies TACHA, and all hell breaks lose. Nigeria’s CELEBS are SHALLOW!”





Big Brother disqualified Tacha over act of provocation and violence.





Biggie, who quoted an article from the Big Brother’s rules, said ”You are guilty of physical assault and violence.”





He, therefore, disqualified Tacha from the reality show and issued two strikes to Mercy.





Meanwhile, Peter of P-square has recanted his promise to give Tacha the prize money if she didn’t win.

