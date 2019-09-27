



Organizers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, have announced that there would be another shocking eviction on Friday.





They made this known in a statement sent to NigerianEye on Friday.





This is coming after Cindy was evicted on Friday morning.





Her eviction has left 9 housemates to now battle for the grand prize of N60m.





The statement which quoted a Big Brother source reads, “Our sources have confirmed not one but two surprise evictions will happen in the BBNaija house today. The first this morning and the second, later in the evening.”





Recall that Frodd emerged the Ultimate Veto Power Holder (UVPH), and in a new twist, Biggie tasked him to nominate 5 housemates for possible eviction.





Frodd proceeded to nominate Tacha, Elozonam, Cindy, Ike and Mike who now face possible evictions based on votes.

