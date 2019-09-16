



Popular Nigerian comedians, Okey Bakassi, and Bishop Umeh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, on Sunday threw shades at Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemates remaining in the reality show.





Bakassi in a post on Instagram lamented the eviction of ‘smart and intelligent’ housemates in the reality show.





The comedian criticized the choice of Nigerians in voting for housemates, adding that their decisions showed how Nigerians select their leaders.





According to him, the smart ones are being voted out while the ‘Stupid housemates’ are saved from eviction.

Bakassi said: “The Big Brother eviction show is a reflection of the society, shows that smart, intelligent, stupid, docile human beings can coexist.





“It tells you about politics and how people vote in Nigeria. Most times you think the smart ones, intelligent ones will be the ones to win but they get to leave the reality show while the stupid ones have a way of hanging around for too long even when you don’t like them; that is the reality.





“So at the end of the show, if the stupid one wins, it is you the voters that should be blamed. It tells us about ourselves, our preferences as Nigerians.”





He, however, did not mention the names of the housemates he was referring to.





This is coming few hours after BBNaija housemate, Khafi was evicted.





Okon on the other hand also lamented the choices by Nigerians in the ongoing reality show.





According to him, Nigerian youths from their votes on BBNaija shows that they do not like smart individuals.





