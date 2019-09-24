Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

As Big Brother Naija 2019 edition comes to an end,three housemates have successfully bought their way to the finals of the reality show.On Monday night, Frodd used his ultimate veto power to nominate five housemates for eviction.Frodd nominated Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy.This means one or more of the housemates will be evicted come Sunday.However, Seyi escaped nomination after he emerged Head of House earlier in the day.Also Mercy escaped nomination and eviction after she bought immunity with 2000coins.This means Seyi, Mercy and Frodd have secured final position to the final BBNaija eviction Sunday where one housemate will emerge winner of N60m.