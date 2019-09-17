Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Mercy, BBNaija 2019 housemate has made a move to secure her place in order to get to the semi -final stage of the reality TV show.The popular housemate on Monday night gave the housemates first opportunity to make purchase with the coins they received in the reality show.Diane booked a spa session with Elozonam, while Mercy begged for more coins from Mike and bought immunity from eviction next week.This means that Mercy will not be nominated for possible eviction next week.Recall that the organisers of BBNaija on Sunday announced a new twist to the game.In the same vein, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the eviction show on Sunday, announced that eviction has been cancelled for this week.