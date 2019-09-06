The 2019 Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition experienced another dramatic moment on Friday.





BBNaija housemate, Mercy on Friday attacked Ike after her shower time.





It all started when Ike barged into the bathroom while she was stack naked despite her declining him entrance.





Mercy after having her shower approached Ike shouting at him

“Stop intruding into my privacy, Ike has the habit of entering the bathroom whenever I’m naked and I don’t like it.





“If your name is Ike try me again and enter the bathroom while I’m naked, ” Mercy said.





Recall the lovebirds emerged winners of the Head of House challenge on Monday, becoming the first pair to attain the position.





The position of HoH is usually assumed by the winner of the weekly task as instructed by Biggie.



VIDEO:





