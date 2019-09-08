Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Mercy on Saturday night blasted Khafi.
Mercy, during a chat with Diane after Saturday night party, lamented Khafi’s recent attitude towards housemates.
According to her, Khafi is trying so hard to be ‘Tacha’ but cannot reach that level.
She added that her trust and likeness for Khafi had reduced following her recent attitude which Mercy described as ‘agressive and manipulative’
Mercy told Diane: “Khafi is so aggressive these days, she is trying to be Tacha but can’t be.
“Tacha is a real nigga that does not have emotions.
“Khafi is a low budget Tacha, she is trying to migrate to that level from Wallgako to agama lizard.
“Now I can see what Gedoni was saying that she is manipulative. I overrated Khafi over Venita but not anymore
“Just four weeks left in this house and true colours are coming out. I hope the person that wins N60m is worth it.”
View this post on Instagram
Hear the unprintable things #Mercy told #Diane about #khafikareem .... This house is becoming so heated. You said #Khafi is a low budget #Tacha? Mercy come on, fear God ... .#bbnaija #bigbronaija #bbnaija2019#BBNaija4 #Bet9ja #BigBrotherNaija#BellaNaija #bbnaijapepperdem#Nigerian #nigeriaweddin #nigerians#nigeria #egypt #namibia #southafrica
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.