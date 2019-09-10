Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

BBNaija housemate, Frodd, has thrown a jab at fellow housemate, Khafi, accusing her of being a pretender.Frodd made this known on Monday during her nomination process when he put her up for possible eviction.Asked why he nominated her for eviction, Frodd told Biggie that he recently found out that Khafi is ‘two-faced’According to him, Khafi seems to be playing sweet girl, naive card in front of housemates but gossips at their back.Frodd made this known during his diary session with Big Brother on Monday night.He said “I nominated Khafi because she is not a straightforward person.“Lately, she is being two-faced and not authentic to me.“I just see her gentle behavior as a fat lie.”Khafi, Tacha, Mike and Seyi up for possible eviction will be evicted from BBNaija house this week.