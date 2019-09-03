



Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Jackye has given the names of the guys that asked her out while she was in the house.The evicted housemate, while talking on a show, uncovered that Omashola, Jeff and Frodd were among the list of guys that looked for her love in the house.She anyway refused to mention the other guys as she made it obvious they were something beyond those three. Notwithstanding when the questioner squeezed further so she could reveal their names, she demanded those three were sufficient.