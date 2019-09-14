



Nigerian frontline stand-up comedian, Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has declared that he will be depressed if Big Brother Naija 2019 (Pepper dem) housemate, Anita Natacha Akido, simply known as Tacha, wins this year’s edition of the popular reality television show.





Tacha is unarguably one of the most controversial housemates in the Big Brother Naija house.





From her strikes to her explosive fallout with fellow housemate Seyi, the Rivers-born housemate has been in the eye of several storms in the house.





Despite her misadventures though, her fan base appears to be unflinching as she consistently rakes in the highest votes whenever she’s up for eviction.

However, Showmax’s Hotroom co-host, Basketmouth is not fazed by her seeming fanfare





In an exclusive chat on Hotroom, Basketmouth revealed that he was not a supporter of Tacha, adding that he would be depressed if she won the show.





“I’ll be depressed if Tacha wins Big Brother Naija because I’d wonder what we’re promoting. Are we promoting disrespect? Are we promoting a lack of team spirit? Because she doesn’t have a good team spirit.”





Continuing Basketmouth said: “I’m sorry, but with all due respect to the fans that love her, I don’t like her arrogance and the fact that she’s rude and disrespectful. I don’t buy into that.”

