Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, on Monday, nominated fellow housemates for possible eviction next week.
The outcome means any of Venita, Elozonam, Frodd, Khafi and Omashola could go home on Sunday.
Earlier today, after Biggie announced Ike and Mercy as winners of the Head of House challenge, he changed the nomination process.
Shortly before the live nomination show, Biggie announced that the nomination will not be in groups.
However, Seyi, who won the veto power card, saved and replaced himself with Khafi.
The housemates up for possible eviction this week are Venita, Omashola, Frodd, Khafi and Elozonam
Here is how the housemates voted:
Seyi – Mercy and Frodd
Mercy- Omashola and Venita
Frodd- Omashola and Elozonam
Omashola- Elozonam and Diane
Tacha- Mercy and Frodd
Khafi- Venita and Elozonam
Mike- Frodd and Seyi
Ike – Venita and Khafi
Venita-Frodd and Khafi
Diane- Omashola and Venita
Elozonam- Seyi and Mike
Cindy- Diane and Seyi
