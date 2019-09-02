



Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, on Monday, nominated fellow housemates for possible eviction next week.





The outcome means any of Venita, Elozonam, Frodd, Khafi and Omashola could go home on Sunday.





Earlier today, after Biggie announced Ike and Mercy as winners of the Head of House challenge, he changed the nomination process.





Shortly before the live nomination show, Biggie announced that the nomination will not be in groups.





However, Seyi, who won the veto power card, saved and replaced himself with Khafi.





The housemates up for possible eviction this week are Venita, Omashola, Frodd, Khafi and Elozonam





Here is how the housemates voted:





Seyi – Mercy and Frodd





Mercy- Omashola and Venita





Frodd- Omashola and Elozonam





Omashola- Elozonam and Diane





Tacha- Mercy and Frodd





Khafi- Venita and Elozonam





Mike- Frodd and Seyi





Ike – Venita and Khafi





Venita-Frodd and Khafi





Diane- Omashola and Venita





Elozonam- Seyi and Mike





Cindy- Diane and Seyi

