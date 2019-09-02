 #BBNaija: Housemates nominated for eviction | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates, on Monday, nominated fellow housemates for possible eviction next week.

The outcome means any of Venita, Elozonam, Frodd, Khafi and Omashola could go home on Sunday.

Earlier today, after Biggie announced Ike and Mercy as winners of the Head of House challenge, he changed the nomination process.

Shortly before the live nomination show, Biggie announced that the nomination will not be in groups.


However, Seyi, who won the veto power card, saved and replaced himself with Khafi.

The housemates up for possible eviction this week are Venita, Omashola, Frodd, Khafi and Elozonam

Here is how the housemates voted:

Seyi – Mercy and Frodd

Mercy- Omashola and Venita

Frodd- Omashola and Elozonam

Omashola- Elozonam and Diane

Tacha- Mercy and Frodd

Khafi- Venita and Elozonam

Mike- Frodd and Seyi

Ike – Venita and Khafi

Venita-Frodd and Khafi

Diane- Omashola and Venita

Elozonam- Seyi and Mike

Cindy- Diane and Seyi





