





Funke Akindele, Nollywood actress and producer, has given Diane, housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), an open invitation to join her on ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, her comedy series.





Akindele gave Diane the open invitation on Sunday when she paid a visit to the ‘Pepper Dem Gang’.





The talented movie producer, whose presence excited the housemates, begun the conversation by talking about her passion for the youths and how she believes they are the leaders of today.

She subsequently asked the housemates to talk about themselves and their various vocations and while they spoke one after the other about what they would venture into at the end of the reality show, Diane revealed her passion for acting.





The reality TV star’s statement did not go unnoticed as Akindele invited her to join the cast of ‘Jenifa Diary’.









However, three housemates, Mercy, Diane, Cindy and Frodd were nominated for fake eviction by the housemates.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday