



Big Brother Naija 2019, BBNaija, housemate, Frodd, has emerged winner of the Ultimate ‘Veto Power Game of Chance.’

Housemates were instructed to pick four random pictures from the veto power box this week.





Biggie said the housemate that finds the picks the exact duplicate with the one inside the box emerges winner.





Frodd won the challenge. With his win, Frodd has the power to nominate five housemates to be up for eviction this week.

This win got him 200 Bet Naija coins, and each housemates in his group (which include Tacha, Omashola) got 100 Bet Naija coins.





Big Brother also announced that winner of the veto power challenge automatically gets immunity till the 99th day.





Reacting to his win, Frodd shouted “Thank you Jesus”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday