



Winner of the ultimate veto power, Frodd has nominated five housemates for eviction this week.





Recall that Frodd emerged winner after he picked four random pictures, one of which matched the exact duplicate inside the veto power box.





Biggie had said the housemate that picked the exact duplicate with the one inside the box would emerge winner.





Ebuka also added that the winner will nominate five housemates for possible eviction on Monday.

However, during the live nomination show on Monday Biggie called all housemates to nominate two housemates for eviction.





Here is how housemates nominated





Mercy- Tacha and Omashola





Elozonam- Tacha and Frodd





Ike- Cindy and Elozonam





Tacha – Cindy and Elozonam





Frodd-Mercy and Mike





Cindy- Diane and Ike





Omashola-Elozonam and Mercy





Mike- Frodd and Tacha





Diane-Mike and Tacha





Seyi-Ike and Mercy





After the nominations, Biggie told the housemates that the Veto power holder nullifies all housemates’ decisions.





He, therefore, told Frodd to put up five housemates of his choice up for eviction.





This means other housemates are unaware that their nominations are invalid.





Frodd mentioned Tacha, Mike, Elozonam, Cindy and Ike.





This means any of the above mentioned housemates will be evicted on Sunday.

