» » #BBNaija: Frodd nominates Tacha, Mike, Ike, two others for eviction

#BBNaija: Tacha, Mike, three others up for eviction

Winner of the ultimate veto power, Frodd has nominated five housemates for eviction this week.

Recall that Frodd emerged winner after he picked four random pictures, one of which matched the exact duplicate inside the veto power box.

Biggie had said the housemate that picked the exact duplicate with the one inside the box would emerge winner.

Ebuka also added that the winner will nominate five housemates for possible eviction on Monday.

However, during the live nomination show on Monday Biggie called all housemates to nominate two housemates for eviction.

Here is how housemates nominated

Mercy- Tacha and Omashola

Elozonam- Tacha and Frodd

Ike- Cindy and Elozonam

Tacha – Cindy and Elozonam

Frodd-Mercy and Mike

Cindy- Diane and Ike

Omashola-Elozonam and Mercy

Mike- Frodd and Tacha

Diane-Mike and Tacha

Seyi-Ike and Mercy

After the nominations, Biggie told the housemates that the Veto power holder nullifies all housemates’ decisions.

He, therefore, told Frodd to put up five housemates of his choice up for eviction.

This means other housemates are unaware that their nominations are invalid.

Frodd mentioned Tacha, Mike, Elozonam, Cindy and Ike.

This means any of the above mentioned housemates will be evicted on Sunday.





