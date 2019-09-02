Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

BBNaija 2019 housemate, Frodd on Sunday declared that he was shocked by Esther’s eviction.Esther and Sir Dee were evicted during the Sunday night eviction show.Following her eviction, Frodd broke down in tears stirring reactions on social media.In a chat with Ebuka, Frodd with a sober face, said Esther’s eviction was shocking to him.“Ebuka, Esther’s eviction from the reality show was shocking. It was surprising watching her leave. It felt like a movie,” Frodd said.Recall that the lovebirds, Esther and Frodd had shared kisses days ago.From indications, Esther’s strategy did not work out as she was evicted during Sunday live eviction show.