Evicted BBNaija housemate, Esther has been described as being sneaky. Ike made this known while discussing with Mercy.Ike stated that Esther had played a fast one with Diane over Nelson.Viewers of the show will remember that Nelson, an ex-housemate, had been a love interest of BFFs Esther and Diane while he was in the house.“We were talking about who we like in the house and Diane told Esther that she likes Nelson, and the next two days she (Esther) took Nelson,” Mercy shared with Ike.Continuing she said: “Diane told me she didn’t see Tuoyo as a boyfriend; I like Tuoyo differently. I have feelings for this person (Nelson) and she made it very clear; she didn’t hide it. Then the day we had this discussion, it was still Esther who asked us who she (Diane) liked. She didn’t want to, but Diane just said it and the next thing you (Esther) are with this guy and we don’t even know what happened”.Mercy further stated that Esther didn’t disclose that she liked Nelson during the discussion, leading Ike to describe Esther as a “sneaky girl”.