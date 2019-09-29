pic.twitter.com/D1F5X26BVn #ReleaseTacha Guys im sure some Titans have been in this hotel room before, does anyone recognise the lamp, the curtain, the bed, the chair or even the wall. We need to go rescue Tacha ooooh 😭😭😭😭 #EverythingTacha September 28, 2019

The situation is trending to Twitter and users are using #ReleaseTacha to call for her “freedom” from the organisers.In a trending video, one of her team members said soldiers and bouncers were called in to stop Tacha from leaving.It is being speculated that BBNaija crew were trying to get her to speak about the show.But Tacha reportedly rebuffed and insisted she wanted to go home.Big Brother disqualified Tacha on Friday night over act of provocation and violence.Tacha was sent out following her face-off with Mercy, which saw both housemates hurl insults at each other.The fight started when Seyi called Mercy to the lounge so they could read Biggie’s scroll.But Mercy who had her bath came out late for the reading. This, however, did not go down well with Tacha, who rained insults at her.Mercy in return called Tacha a dirty girl with mouth and body odour, which got Tacha furious as she dragged Mercy’s hair.Biggie after playing the clip of the housemate’s fight said Tacha was found guilty of physical violence.Biggie who quoted an article from the Big Brother’s rules said ”You are guilty of physical assault and violence.”He, therefore, disqualified Tacha from the reality show and issued two strikes to Mercy.