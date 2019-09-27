Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha has been disqualified from the reality show over physical violence and fighting with Mercy.





Barely two weeks since Big Brother magnanimously forgave house infringements and lifted the strikes, Tacha has gotten herself disqualified while Mercy has gotten two Strikes as a result of the fight they both had earlier today.





Tacha was accused of losing her temper which led to her pushing, shoving and pulling of Mercy’s hair which is considered violence.

Big Brother found her guilty of breaking the House rule of physical violence and intent to harm the moment she shoved Mercy, and the moment she pulled her hair on two separate occasions.





Biggie deemed that such physical violence has no place in Big Brother’s house.