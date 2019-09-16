 BBNaija: Big Brother cancels strikes issued to Tacha, Mercy, Ike, Omashola (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BBNaija: Big Brother cancels strikes issued to Tacha, Mercy, Ike, Omashola (VIDEO)

9:42 AM 0
A+ A-


Big Brother on Sunday night cancelled all strikes issued to BBNaija housemates.

Biggie announced this while the housemates were all gathered in the Arena.

This came as a surprise to all housemates as Mercy, Ike, Omashola and Tacha were seen jubilating.

Biggie told housemates: “Strikes and warnings have been cancelled. All is forgiven.


“It’s now a level playing field for the housemates.”

Recall that Biggie had issued Tacha a second strike for disobeying BBNaija rules and undermining authorities.

Also, Mercy was given a stern warning for breaking Biggie’s mobile phone weeks ago, while Tacha and Joe were issued a strike.

Omatsola and Ike too were given strikes after they broke rules of the house.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top