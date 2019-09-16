Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Big Brother on Sunday night cancelled all strikes issued to BBNaija housemates.Biggie announced this while the housemates were all gathered in the Arena.This came as a surprise to all housemates as Mercy, Ike, Omashola and Tacha were seen jubilating.Biggie told housemates: “Strikes and warnings have been cancelled. All is forgiven.“It’s now a level playing field for the housemates.”Recall that Biggie had issued Tacha a second strike for disobeying BBNaija rules and undermining authorities.Also, Mercy was given a stern warning for breaking Biggie’s mobile phone weeks ago, while Tacha and Joe were issued a strike.Omatsola and Ike too were given strikes after they broke rules of the house.