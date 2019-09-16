Big Brother on Sunday night cancelled all strikes issued to BBNaija housemates.
Biggie announced this while the housemates were all gathered in the Arena.
This came as a surprise to all housemates as Mercy, Ike, Omashola and Tacha were seen jubilating.
Biggie told housemates: “Strikes and warnings have been cancelled. All is forgiven.
“It’s now a level playing field for the housemates.”
Recall that Biggie had issued Tacha a second strike for disobeying BBNaija rules and undermining authorities.
Also, Mercy was given a stern warning for breaking Biggie’s mobile phone weeks ago, while Tacha and Joe were issued a strike.
Omatsola and Ike too were given strikes after they broke rules of the house.
View this post on Instagram
See how #Tacha reacted as #bigbrother cancels hers, #Omashola , #Mercy , #Ike 's strikes ... #bbnaija #bigbronaija #bbnaija2019 #BNxBBNaija4 #BBNaija4 #Bet9ja #Bet9jaBBN #BigBrotherNaija #BigBrother9ja #BellaNaija #Bet9jaBBNEviction #bbnaijapepperdem #Nigerian #nigeriawedding #nigerians #nigeria #Tacha #mike #jeff #sirdee #seyi #ike #mercy #frodd
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.