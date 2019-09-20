Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

A-list Nigerian singer 2face, also known as 2baba, and Larry Gaga paid a surprise visit to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates on Thursday night to celebrate his birthday.The housemates screamed in excitement as they welcomed him and the other visitors to the house.Award-winning dancer Kaffy had also paid a surprise visit to Big Brother Naija housemates.Kaffy was the second celeb to visit after Super Eagles stars John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo visited them.The stars were received by housemates as they began Friday arena games.