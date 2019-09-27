Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Cindy has been evicted from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition after polling the lowest votes in the 13th week.Cindy becomes the 17th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.On Sunday, September 27, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of from the Big Brother House.Cindy's exit is coming after spending a total of 89 days and nine weeks in the house.Cindy emerged the Head of House on September 9, 2019. She joined the show four weeks after it kicked off alongside Joe, Enkay, Elozonam and Venita.This is the 10th eviction and 11th live eviction show on the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.After the first eviction, which saw Isilomo and Avala leaving the house, the ex-housemates said Jeff was living a fake life in the house and playing the strong.On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.On July 21, 2019, Tuoyo was evicted and became the first male housemates to be evicted.On July 28, 2019, Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Jeff from the Big Brother House.Eviction resumed on Sunday, August 18, when Joe and Enkay were evicted from the house.On Sunday, August Sunday 25, 2019, Gedoni and Jackye were evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Esther and Sir Dee from the Big Brother House.On Sunday, September 7, 2019, Venita was evicted from the BBNaija House after a total of six weeks in the house.On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Khafi was evicted from the BBNaija House after a total of 77 days in the house.21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem. Three weeks later, 5 other housemates joined the competition. Elozonam, Venita, Joe and Enkay were added to the reality show making the housemates 19 all over again.The eviction continues for the next four weeks when the show comes to an end.