



Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, might be having a fallout with the brands that she represents. According to Gistreel, the reality star has fallen out with all the business brands that made her brand ambassador due to her allegedly nasty attitude.





According to SDK Sources;





”Cee-C has fallen out with MizNwanneka the hair boss and even though her contract is not yet over, the chummy relationship, in the beginning, is no longer what it used to be. The reason for the fall out is tagged to Cee-C’s attitude to Business.





“Insiders inform that the N5million hair deal signed by Cee-C and Royal hair deal fell to pieces on the same day he handed her a white car which went viral Online. He is reportedly patiently waiting for the contract he signed with her to be over so that he can quietly take back the car she got as brand Ambassador.

“I asked the source why the car would be taken back and I was informed that the car was not gifted to her but comes with the period of Ambassadorship and contract says it is not hers.





“Cee-C, who also signed a contract that has expired with Sapphire scents, was also allegedly not in good terms with the brand until her contract expired.





“The Brouhaha allegedly started from when Cee-C and Tonto Dikeh were flown to Dubai for a photoshoot in early 2019….Details of brouhaha not given but source says ”Stella confirm what really happened from Tonto Dikeh”





“I chose not to because another source says Tonto will not utter a word out of Loyalty. Eyewear Brand House of Lunnettes according to the sources has also fallen out with the reality star and vowed not to work with her again even though her contract may still be running…





“The Insiders also allege that once when Cee-C and her other reality friend were approached for Ambassadorship deal, Cee-C allegedly said she would not be sharing the spot with anyone and the person was dropped.”





SDK further clarified that the fallouts do no mean that Cee-C’s deal has been called with these brand businesses, however, they do not intend to renew their contracts with her at the expiration.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday