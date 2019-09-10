Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that the ban on procession across the country only applies to members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).The Police also noted that other Muslims across the country are at liberty to carry out the annual “Ashura” procession.This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba to clarify Police stance on the ban.The statement reads: “Following the deluge of enquiries concerning the ban on procession on the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), it has become absolutely imperative to clarify that the ban on processions is applicable to members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria only.“Against this backdrop, Muslims marking the commemoration of “Ashura” throughout the country along with other Muslims across the world are free to carry out the annual “Ashura” procession.“They should however do so within the confines of the law and guard against infiltration by unscrupulous elements who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.”The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has also directed all Commissioners of Police and their respective supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Commands and Zones to ensure that non-IMN Muslims are not in any way restricted from exercising their freedom of religion, worship and peaceful assembly.The IGP also urged members of the public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as the Force is doing all within its capacity to ensure there is no breach of the peace, law and order anywhere in the country.