Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a point as a pulsating north London derby with Tottenham ended 2-2 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.Spurs raced into a two-goal lead inside 40 minutes thanks Christian Eriksen’s early tap-in and Harry Kane’s clinical penalty, after Granit Xhaka mindless lunge on Heung-min Son in the area.