 Arsenal come from two down to draw Tottenham | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Arsenal come from two down to draw Tottenham

10:00 PM 0
A+ A-

Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a point as a pulsating north London derby with Tottenham ended 2-2 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.



Spurs raced into a two-goal lead inside 40 minutes thanks Christian Eriksen’s early tap-in and Harry Kane’s clinical penalty, after Granit Xhaka mindless lunge on Heung-min Son in the area.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top