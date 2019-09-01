Arsenal came from two goals down to salvage a point as a pulsating north London derby with Tottenham ended 2-2 at the Emirates on Super Sunday.
Spurs raced into a two-goal lead inside 40 minutes thanks Christian Eriksen’s early tap-in and Harry Kane’s clinical penalty, after Granit Xhaka mindless lunge on Heung-min Son in the area.
