



The Nigerian Army (NA) is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises and operations in many states in the country.





Acting Director Army Public, Col Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said the exercises are: Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA 11 to hold in Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger States.





Exercise EGWU EKE 1V will be carried out in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in 82 Division AOR, while Exercise CROCODILE SMILE 1V will take place in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States.





He said: “Similarly, Operation POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION will also be extended across the nation to check out for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.









“Accordingly, in order to consolidate on the existing cordial Civil-Military Relations, an elaborate Civil Military Cooperation Line of activities in the areas of community outreaches such as free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old peoples homes in various selected communities in Nigeria.





“These exercises will start concurrently from the 7th of October to 24th of December 2019.





“The NA, once again, use this opportunity to enjoin all Nigerians not to panic on seeing an increased presence of military personnel and other security agencies as well as movement of Military vehicles /hardwares.





“The NA wishes to reassure the nation of her commitment and determination to secure the country, protect lives and properties of all Nigerians (which in addition to the training of her personnel) is one of the bases for the exercises.”

