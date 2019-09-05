



The Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has upheld the suspension of Abdulmumin Jibrin, lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency in the house of representatives.





The Bebeji local government chapter of the party had earlier slammed a one-year suspension on the lawmaker over alleged anti-party activities.





Suleiman Gwarmai, chairman of the APC in Bebeji, had said the decision to suspend the lawmaker was arrived at following a recommendation by a seven-man committee which was constituted after the party received a petition against the lawmaker.





The state chapter had also set up a committee to look into the allegations levelled against Jibrin.

But on Wednesday, Ibrahim Sarina, state secretary of the ruling party, said after studying the report submitted to it, the committee had upheld the suspension





This was conveyed in a letter dated September 4, a copy of which was seen by TheCable.





The development comes on the eve of a court judgement on the election in the constituency.





Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Jibrin winner of the election, his rivals challenged his victory in the court.





