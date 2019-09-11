Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The immediate past Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has claimed that his sacrifices to grow the All Progressives Congress in the South East has been rewarded with evil.The Senator representing Imo West challenged his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to probe his administration, boasting that no government in the state could beat his records.He said, “If anything, the party repaid me evil for good. There was no challenge I did not face or bad name I was not called in my state.“They brought in people who fought me when I was building the party at state level to fight me over the control of the party. I don’t want to talk about it but my party did not treat me well.Addressing journalists in Abuja, Okorocha who insisted that he still remained a member of the APC, expressed concerns that the party could go into extinction when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.He said, “I have never thought of leaving the party but what happens next will be determined by time. My only worry is that the party may disappear with the exit of President Buhari if the ongoing injustices are not addressed.”