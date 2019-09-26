



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a cross-appeal at the Supreme Court to counter the evidence of three data analysts who testified for the petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.





The witnesses are Segun Sowunmi, a media aide to Atiku, David Njoga, a Kenyan and Joseph Gbenga.





This followed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.





APC through its counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), wants the Supreme Court to expunge the evidence of the three Information Communication and Technology (ICT) experts who testified on the existence of server allegedly used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store results of the February 23 presidential election.





They had in their testimonies informed the tribunal that they analysed presidential election results states by states and found discrepancies in the results credited to Atiku and APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.





They alleged that in the results sheets they analysed, the votes of Atiku were deliberately depleted while that of Buhari and APC were inflated.





The Kenyan expert in his evidence said INEC used the server, saying that he penetrated it to obtain the alleged authentic results of the February 23 presidential election, which ran counter to the one declared by the electoral body.





But Fagbemi in the cross-appeal prayed the Supreme Court for an order setting aside the evidence of the three witnesses and the documents, including video clips tendered through them from the bar.





Fagbemi also wants the apex court to expunge their testimonies and documents from the records of the court for being inadmissible in law.





The SAN sought an order of the apex court to strike out Atiku’s allegations of electoral malpractices in 10 states of the federation on the grounds that the allegations of the electoral fraud were vague and not specific as required by law.

