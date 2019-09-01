Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Oshodi, Lagos State has asked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to support a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Oshodi, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as chairman of the NURTW in the state.In a message to the former governor of Lagos State, the Oshodi APC leadership also asked Tinubu not to forget the promises he made to them as regards appointments in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government.The message was signed by 16 members of the Oshodi/Isolo APC leaders, elders and stakeholders forum led by Pa J.O. Olabintan.It read in part, “We hereby express our appreciation to the National Leader of our party, the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the governor of Lagos for considering Oshodi/Isolo LGA worthy of a cabinet position in the state and your usual support for state and House of Representatives.“We will appreciate your support as usual for one of us who has been loyal and sympathetic to our party, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), who is also interested in the chairmanship of the NURTW in Lagos State.“Our father, mentor and pathfinder, we wish to remind you of your promise to our loyal party faithful who contested but have yet to be accommodated in this present dispensation.”Oluomo, who is also a prominent member of the APC in Lagos State, was shot during a fracas at the party’s governorship rally late last year.The NURTW has been accused of perpetrating several acts of violence in the South-West, particularly Lagos State, in the recent past which has led to the death of many.The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, recently banned the union for disturbing the peace in the state.The NURTW in Lagos State has openly admitted to extorting money from motorists and shop owners including those who are not its members while also giving returns to government officials and security agencies who give them protection.The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of three people but refused to disclose their identities.