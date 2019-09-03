Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying that the president’s trip to the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development was “a poor and disgraceful outing”.





The opposition party had said the president failed to seal any meaningful economic agreement at the conference but only came home with an empty basket and pocket full of promissory notes.





The party had said due to Buhari’s “legitimacy burden and overt impunity”, no world leader or international investors want to do any real business with Nigeria.





But reacting via Twitter, Adesina said members of the major opposition party are “hallucinating”.

“In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes’,” he tweeted.





“Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish.”

In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes.’ Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) September 2, 2019

Some other social media users also commented on the post.





A user, Jeffery Wobodo told Adesina to ignore politics and focus more attention

on the xenophobic attacks on Nigeria.



It has gotten out of hand Sir,they are killing and burning our property’s over there.. With due respect Sir,let us shun politics for a while and attend to the #Xenophobic attacks on our brothers and sisters in @SouthAfrica ..It has gotten out of hand Sir,they are killing and burning our property’s over there.. September 2, 2019

Another Chinye Onwordi asked Adesina should share the president’s achievements from the trip.

Bro pls share the achievements from the trip, and kindly break down the cost of the trip — chinye onwordi (@chaichowski) September 2, 2019

Simple... Share the TICAD 7 Nigeria's success story. — #freedadiyatanow Adeleye Oluyemi A. (@Babawon123) September 2, 2019

We know PDP always believe in sharing of National cake, they are never bothered about development of Nigeria. — Olufaithy 3455 (@adisaomobale) September 2, 2019

Femi all the trips PMB embacked upon last 4 years were are the fruits 😂.



You need to prove to us he did not go n watch cartoon there 😂 — Eugene lee jnr (@Eugene_okes) September 2, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday