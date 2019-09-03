 Anyone operating from PDP HQ is talking nonsense -Presidency | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying that the president’s trip to the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development was “a poor and disgraceful outing”.

The opposition party had said the president failed to seal any meaningful economic agreement at the conference but only came home with an empty basket and pocket full of promissory notes.

The party had said due to Buhari’s “legitimacy burden and overt impunity”, no world leader or international investors want to do any real business with Nigeria.

But reacting via Twitter, Adesina said members of the major opposition party are “hallucinating”.


“In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes’,” he tweeted.

“Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish.”

Some other social media users also commented on the post.

A user, Jeffery Wobodo told Adesina to ignore politics and focus more attention  on the xenophobic attacks on Nigeria.

Another Chinye Onwordi asked Adesina should share the president’s achievements from the trip.




