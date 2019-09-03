Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying that the president’s trip to the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development was “a poor and disgraceful outing”.
The opposition party had said the president failed to seal any meaningful economic agreement at the conference but only came home with an empty basket and pocket full of promissory notes.
The party had said due to Buhari’s “legitimacy burden and overt impunity”, no world leader or international investors want to do any real business with Nigeria.
But reacting via Twitter, Adesina said members of the major opposition party are “hallucinating”.
“In PDP’s hallucinations, TICAD 7 was not a success for Nigeria, since PMB came back with only ‘promissory notes’,” he tweeted.
“Did they think it was a buying and selling session? Wadata House must now be Hammer House of Horror, and anybody operating from there simply talks gibberish.”
Some other social media users also commented on the post.
With due respect Sir,let us shun politics for a while and attend to the #Xenophobic attacks on our brothers and sisters in @SouthAfrica ..— Comr.Jeffery Wobodo (@IamJfizzle) September 2, 2019
It has gotten out of hand Sir,they are killing and burning our property’s over there..
Bro pls share the achievements from the trip, and kindly break down the cost of the trip— chinye onwordi (@chaichowski) September 2, 2019
Simple... Share the TICAD 7 Nigeria's success story.— #freedadiyatanow Adeleye Oluyemi A. (@Babawon123) September 2, 2019
We know PDP always believe in sharing of National cake, they are never bothered about development of Nigeria.— Olufaithy 3455 (@adisaomobale) September 2, 2019
Femi all the trips PMB embacked upon last 4 years were are the fruits 😂.— Eugene lee jnr (@Eugene_okes) September 2, 2019
You need to prove to us he did not go n watch cartoon there 😂
