



Just when we thought we were done with the Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin drama, another Nollywood drama brews up!





Actress Shan George has just laid curses on actor Femi Branch over an Instagram post.





It all started a few weeks ago, when the actress went through a successful spine surgery in Abuja, after battling an ailment for months.





Branch who is also a member of the AGN took to his Instagram page to share a picture of the executives handing over an envelope to Shan George and he captioned” God bless the &actorsguildnigeria for coming to the side of our dear colleague and friend @shangeorge as she recovers from her back surgery”

Reacting in the comment section George said: “ They didn’t come to my aid sir, I’m not crying for any aid/help, It was just a show of love from the AGN president towards a colleague @chief_femibranch I know say you hate me but this is more than low. Aid ko Babiala ni, you either correct this wrong impression or just kuku delete this post. Thank You”





The actress also took to the AGN group chat to blastthe actor, while also cursing him.





In her words “Abeg make all of una help me tell Femi Branch to stop his bile for me now! I’ve had enof of Ur display of hatred for me at every little opportunity u can scramble at..Delete that bloody wicked evil post of urs..”





“I no beg u for publicity..God will punish you for me Mr Femi branch. Bloody beggar..U think say I be u way dey beg up and down? Ur Fada!..May your children beg Unclad on the streets Femi branch”

