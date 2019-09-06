 Another loss for Zimbabwe as General Mugoba dies with Robert Mugabe | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
After the announcement of the death of founding leader, Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe has been hit with yet another bad news: the death of former National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba.


The cause of death has not been disclosed. Zimlive tweeted that Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed General Mugoba’s death.

Mugoba left the ZNA to join the African Union Stand-by Force in Ethiopia in 2017.




