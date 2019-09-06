After the announcement of the death of founding leader, Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe has been hit with yet another bad news: the death of former National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. Zimlive tweeted that Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed General Mugoba’s death.

#BREAKING Former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba has died, government spokesman Nick Mangwana has told @zimlive . Mugoba left the ZNA to join the African Union Stand-by Force in Ethiopia in 2017. More follows pic.twitter.com/KuPujMXVmv September 6, 2019

Mugoba left the ZNA to join the African Union Stand-by Force in Ethiopia in 2017.

