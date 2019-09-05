



Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, says more politicians will be manhandled by “hungry and angry Nigerians due to bad governance”.





The cleric said this when he visited a Catholic church in Anambra state.





In August, Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, was attacked in Germany by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) while attending an Igbo cultural programme.





The action of Ekweremadu’s attackers had generated different reactions.





In a veiled reference to the incident, Ezeokafor said: “Nigerians are hungry and angry. You cannot beat a child and stop him from crying. People have the right to protest, provided they are not armed.





“It is done all over the world. Once something is not going on well, you reserve the right to speak up. People have the right to voice out their grievances.





“They have right to express displeasure over certain matters. I think what the political class should do to douse the tension is to face governance and lawmaking squarely and work for the common good of the masses.





“I see more and more greedy politicians being manhandled. Nigerians are dying on daily basis because of bad governance. No good roads, no healthcare, no electricity, cost of living is so high. Yet, these people are busy siphoning our common patrimony.”





