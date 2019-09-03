Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has come under attack on social media over her attitude to fellow actresses in the entertainment industry.The drama started when Sonia Ogiri shared a video on Instagram she titled ‘healing process’. In the video, the angry role interpreter accused Mercy of hating her for no reason.Going down memory lane, Ogiri recounted how she started her journey in Nollywood. She added that it was a smooth sail till she met Mercy Johnson.According to her, Mercy did mean things to her, including asking movie producers not to give her movie roles.She wrote: “Healing process; Hey sis Mercy Johnson Okojie I think is time to talk about all the pain you inflicted on me all these years in order for my healing process to take place.“I hope MOTHERHOOD has changed you and you now understand when a mother wants to make her kid or kids proud of her tomorrow and just like you were overwhelmed by the love people showed you on your birthday, I hope you show/act true love towards people too.“I needed to revisit this so as to get it off my chest cos holding it in all these years felt like I was imprisoned and it’s about time set my free.Tell your fans not to come for me cause you and you alone knows I’m not lying. Have a great day.”In the same vein, controversial actress, Angela Okorie backed the claim made by Sonia, as she alleged that Mercy Johnson “did worse things to her and even fought her spiritually and physically.”“She did worse than that to me and I confronted her and she started fighting me spiritually and physically, oil dey my head small small witches no reach Abeg,” she wrote on her Instagram page.Another actress, Uche Ogbodo corroborated Sonia’s claim adding that “Mercy has no Mercy”.As at the time of filing this report, Mercy was yet to react to the claims made by these role interpreters.