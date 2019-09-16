Our Nigerian government need to something about the security of this country, Nigeria is not safe at all, every new day its a sad story, I’m really tired of it.#ProtectPhGirls — The WiZRD🔮 (@Musty_SNK) September 16, 2019

Its obvious the state government has no value for the women and daughters in Rivers State. If they do truly understand the importance of women in a society them they would bring this killer to justice.



What is Wike and his cabinet doing?#ProtectPHWomen #ProtectPhGirls — Odogwu the Sensei (@iamkvngdavid_) September 16, 2019

Wow.Just learnt that serial killer is on the loose in Port Harcourt and has allegedly killed 10 women at diff places by strangulation. What is the NPF doing about this?

To ladies in PH, pls step up your personal safety measures.1/#ProtectPhGirls #ProtectPHWomen #SerialKillerInPH — Moji Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) September 16, 2019

Twitter users on Monday are calling for the protection of girls and women in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.The call is coming on the heels of the killing of a young girl in a hotel in Port Harcourt on Saturday.It was gathered that the incident happened in a hotel situated in Obo Road, Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Peter said, “The girl is just a teenager, we found her corpse lying with her clothes yesterday evening in the hotel room. Her killer was nowhere to be found. Her hands were tied behind her back with a white cloth, as well as her legs and neck.”Her death was just one in a series of killings of women in PH hotels in recent time, hence Twitter users are demanding that security operatives protect women and girls in the oil-rich state.Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has advised young women to shun prostitution.The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Chuks Enwonwu, while addressing protesters recently said, “In as much as societal values are disintegrating, we must go back to try to educate them (women) and discourage them from going into prostitution because that is how they fall victim to these crimes.”See reactions: