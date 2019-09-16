 Alleged murder: Twitter users demand protection for PH girls | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Alleged murder: Twitter users demand protection for PH girls

2:50 PM 0
A+ A-

Twitter users on Monday are calling for the protection of girls and women in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

The call is coming on the heels of the killing of a young girl in a hotel in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

 It was gathered that the incident happened in a hotel situated in Obo Road, Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Peter said, “The girl is just a teenager, we found her corpse lying with her clothes yesterday evening in the hotel room. Her killer was nowhere to be found. Her hands were tied behind her back with a white cloth, as well as her legs and neck.”

Her death was just one in a series of killings of women in PH hotels in recent time, hence Twitter users are demanding that security operatives protect women and girls in the oil-rich state.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has advised young women to shun prostitution.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Chuks Enwonwu, while addressing protesters recently said, “In as much as societal values are disintegrating, we must go back to try to educate them (women) and discourage them from going into prostitution because that is how they fall victim to these crimes.”

See reactions:





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top