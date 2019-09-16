Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Secretary to the (Kogi) State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Ayoade-Arike, on Monday, entered the witness box to testify at the panel hearing investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the deputy governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.Others that testified at the panel sitting at the state High Court, Lokoja, included the Acting Director (Treasury), Office of the Accountant General, Mr. Elijah Ebinemi, who presented before the panel, evidence of alleged salaries/allowances payment, to the embattled deputy governor.The certified true copies of said payment was said to have covered between 2016 and 2017.Also testifying was Saliu Hassan Itopa, Cashier, Office of the Deputy Governor.The Chief Judge (CJ) of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah had on August 23, constituted a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct raised by the state House of Assembly against the Deputy Governor.Members of the panel are: Mr. John Baiyeshea (SAN) (Chairman), Hajia Bilikisu Abdulmalik Basher, Mr. William A. Aliwo, Canon Z. A. Asun, Alhaji Isa Adeboye, Mr. Muhammed A. Aikoye and Mr. Ada Shaibu. Mr. Bamidele Aina, while the Deputy Court Registrar (DCR), Special Duties at the High Court will serve as secretary to the panel.The SSG under cross examination by lead counsel to Achuba, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), among others, alleged that the state deputy governor last attended the weekly state executive council meeting, in August 2018.She said that she was incompetent to issue query to the deputy governor, the latter being her boss.She stated that while it is not under the schedule of the Office of the SSG to pay the salary of the deputy governor, all workers of the state, including the deputy governor and his aides, have however been paid “up-to-date”.She said that her office is responsible for the payment of salary to political office holders.Under cross examination by Mr. Anthony Adeniyi, lead counsel to state government, Itopa, the cashier in the office of the deputy governor, explained that allowances and other monies, including impress are paid direct into the bank accounts of those concerned.