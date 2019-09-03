Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Popular Nigerian celebrities, including Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele, Mo Abudu, amongst others, have condemned the attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the recurring attacks on Nigerians are part of wider xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the rainbow nation.The Federal Government, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has summoned the South African High Commissioner in Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and killing some people in the process.The attack, which was the second within a week, began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set on fire by angry mobs.Nigerian celebrities took to their social media platforms to implore the government to seek for a peaceful resolution to the issue at hand.Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele wrote, “This is so sad. Why? Must violence be the solution to every problem? I woke up to horrific pictures and videos of our country men being attacked and killed. This has to stop o!!!“We all are out there hustling to put food on our tables! Why the killings. I appeal to the Nigerian government to see to the immediate end of this. All lives matter! #saynotoxenophobia.”Similarly, Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Tv wrote, “The xenophobic attacks happening in South Africa right now is complete and misplaced anger. We owe it to ourselves as Africans to unite. It’s the only way forward.“God has blessed us with so many natural and human resources, yet we are unable to unlock this potential. It’s another sad and frustrating day for me as an African woman.“Our government should find ways to put pressure on the SA government to do more to protect Nigerians who are investing in their country. Let us pray for the protection of all Nigerians abroad and a peaceful resolution to the current troubles.”Also, On-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, described the attacks as a huge blow on Africa as a continent.“We have come so far from the dark ages yet we kill each other. Just hearing about the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and my heart is broken. I cannot even begin to watch the gruesome videos, why? Why so much hate in the world?“Why do we compete so much it becomes less healthy and more evil, what exactly is the point to all the killings? I love the people of South Africa, I know so many hardworking South Africans and you all have shown me love and so I implore you all to stand up for what is right.“We all cannot continue in silence. If hate lingers, nobody wins. Our doors have been nothing but welcoming to you all…now let’s come together and fight this evil in our midst. We are all Africans, a win for us is for us to the world.”NAN reports that Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama had on Monday condemned the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, describing the perpetrators as mindless criminals.He also pledged that ‘definitive measures’ would be taken to address the situation because there was need to end the attacks.