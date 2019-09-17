



Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the commission is working on fishing out those who use the National Social Investment Programmes in Borno and Yobe states for fraudulent activities.





Magu spoke during a Hausa programme on Peace FM, a Maiduguri-based radio station.





The N-SIP is coordinated by Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social investment.





Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, had alleged that the scheme failed in the north.

Represented by Hamza Ridwan, deputy head of EFCC’s zonal office in Maiduguri, Magu was quoted as saying the investigation was based on complaints received during a forum on increasing transparency in the implementation of the scheme.





“Based on complaints that were received during a forum on increasing transparency and participation in the implementation of N-SIP, the EFCC is working closely with some stakeholders with the aim of fishing out the culprits in the school feeding and other programmes, “he said.





“The EFCC being a critical stakeholder in the implementation of N-SIP is currently investigating some individuals on some sharp practices involving farmer monies in Borno and Yobe states.”





The EFCC chairman urged the general public to give vital information to the anti-graft agency in order to help its investigations and possible prosecution.





He also called on the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) to be involved in the monitoring and evaluation of the federal government’s school feeding programme for the realisation of its objectives.





