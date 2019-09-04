



Uche Ogbodo ignited the wrath of Ghanaians and Nigerians after she addressed Ghana as 'ordinary' in her rant against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The mother of one had described the attacks as inhumane and also called for a retaliation. She further roped in "ordinary" Ghana into her rant of countries that spring up fights against Nigeria with no 'equal response'.





She wrote;





I hate South Africa just for this inhuman act. Who the hell do they think they are? And why are Nigerian so dull at retaliation? This is evil and highly condemnable. Very wicked! I weep for my country Nigeria. It is so sad that other people can just spring up fights against US and we still lay low and do nothing about it. Even ordinary Ghana. WHY? WHY? WHY? God will not come down from heaven to save us physically! We have to fight for ourselves. XENOPHOBIA IS EVIL and we need to RETALIATE! A pound for a pound. SAY NO TO XENOPHOBIA







Uche Ogbodo however got lampooned by Nigerians and South Africans, forcing her to delete the post and turn off her comment section on Instagram.















