Toyin Abraham has served a defamatory lawsuit notice to Lizzy Anjorin, in fulfillment of her threat of suing her colleague over an Instagram post she described as 'defamatory'.Recall that Lizzy Anjorin accused Toyin Abraham on Saturday September 14, of trolling her colleagues with fake accounts and owning an Instagram blog that reported that she (Lizzy) was subjected to a search for hard drugs at a Saudi airport.Toyin however stuck to her strongly worded statement of instructing her "lawyers to take up this matter and she will be hearing from them by Monday'. She took to Instagram today September 16, to share photos of the defamatory lawsuit notice.The new mother who demanded that Lizzy apologizes on Instagram and also abides by a Cease and Desist on defamatory posts against her person, stated that silence is not golden and it is quite ideal to let a pig know that it belongs in the pen rather than wrestle with it.Toyin also warned that the legal action in which she will be seeking N500m as damages will commence in 24 hours if Lizzy Anjorin fails to comply with the notice.She wrote "Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up."