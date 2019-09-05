Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has received the best birthday gift a star can receive from fans. The devoted fans of the actress known as Toyin Titans surprised her with a cheque on her birthday.
The Toyin Titans fans group donated a sum of one million naira and presented it as a cheque to the actress.
Abraham, who recently became a mother, shared the photo of herself receiving the cheque on her Instagram page. The actress thanked her fans, noting that the gift from her fans means a lot to her.
#Repost @remmysworld (@get_repost) ・・・ We ain’t playing at all!!! It’s Worldbest day ...Hiding this from her was soo difficult but we did it fam ❤️❤️😍😍 #TOYINTITANS NOTE: WE DID THIS ON BEHALF OF Y’all 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 @m_adeoye @mobola_james @oluwa_seyitanfunmi @remmysworld @favourobiageliaku84 @foluwaf @abimbolar_ayomideh @olayinkaakinfasae @anuoluwapo_akintola @dairobukola @rhodaowolabi @vikkyomoh @hawausadiq @dexy_neemah @kristie_davies009 Surprise team @royalhugssurprises You guys are the best SO I GOT 1M FROM #TOYINTITANS THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME😍😍😍🕊🕊🕊🕊ESHEY MODUPE...LOVE YOU ALL🙏🙏🙏🙏
