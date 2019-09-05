 Actress Toyin Abraham gets N1m as birthday gift from fans | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has received the best birthday gift a star can receive from fans. The devoted fans of the actress known as Toyin Titans surprised her with a cheque on her birthday.

The Toyin Titans fans group donated a sum of one million naira and presented it as a cheque to the actress.


Abraham, who recently became a mother, shared the photo of herself receiving the cheque on her Instagram page. The actress thanked her fans, noting that the gift from her fans means a lot to her.










