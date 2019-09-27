Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Authorities of the Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday fired 16 members of staff over offences involving sexual harassment, negligence of duty and corruption in the institution.It was gathered that the sacked staff members included lecturers from different department and faculties in the institution.According to a source who spoke to newsmen under the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak on the matter, the tertiary institution indeed sacked some lecturers.He said, “It is true that the Ahmadu Bello University management sacked some lecturers and it was duly approved by the Governing Council of the institution.”When contacted the Director of ABU’s Public Affairs, Dr. Sama’ila Shehu, confirmed the incident but noted that not all those sacked were lecturers.He said, “Not all of them are lecturers but they were ABU staff. They cut across. Those affected are 16.“Some of the offences range from mishandling of records, scripts, sexual harassment and assault.“There are categories of offences and penalties. Some (penalties) are the termination of appointments, dismissal and demotion.”