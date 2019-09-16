Alkali: The lecturer





The high rate of kidnapping across the country has finally taken its toll on the nation’s capital with at least five persons missing in the last 24 hours.Security sources revealed that the victims, including Abubakar Alkali, a lecturer at Base University, Abuja, as well as two teenagers who were returning from Quranic lecture at Wuse zone 6, were all abducted in the late hours of Saturday.Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of FCT police command, confirmed the incident but did not go into details.Also in custody of the suspected kidnappers are one Hannah Azuibuike taken around 8.30 pm, near Habiba plaza in Maitama, and Ummi Ardo who was kidnapped outside Blickers super market in Asokoro.In a terse statement, Ardo’s father who is an Adamawa-based politician, confirmed his daughter’s abduction.He said: “My daughter, Ai’shat Umar Ardo (Ummi)), 24, was kidnapped at Blinkers Shopping mall, No.46 Nkwame Nkurma crescent, Asokoro around 7:45pm yesterday.“They put her in an ash Camry and zoomed off. Nothing is heard of her since, and no call is yet received from them. Your prayer is needed. Thank you.”Relatives of the victims could not be immediately reached but Manzah said the police will release an official statement on the incident.Kaduna, Kogi, Ogun, Cross River, River, Bayelsa, Edo, Enugu, Kwara are some of the states that have recorded kidnap cases this year.