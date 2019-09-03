



The Nigerian Customs Service said three years jail-term awaits anybody arrested for smuggling a bag of rice into the country.





Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service Col. Hamid Ali (rtd), stated this while addressing border communities of Nigeria/Niger at Maigatari local government in Jigawa State on Thursday.





He said the act of smuggling of contrabands food items in to the country is playing a key role in destroying the county’s economy and Nigeria must work hard to curtail the problems.





“Federal Government is making efforts to improve Agriculture especially rice farming but the foreign rice been imported to the country massively through illegal borders is sabotaging government policies.

“Most of these rice are being imported by you on motorcycle through illegal borders,” Hamid Ali stated.





“No compromise, anybody found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly and the minimum punishment for smuggling a single bag of rice is three years jail term,” he stated.





He urged border communities to support government efforts in fighting illicit importation of contrabands food items into the country, which is inimical to citizen’s health by feeding security agencies with any useful information.





Hamid Ali also warned security operatives to be vigilant and cordial with members of borders communities.

