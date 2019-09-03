Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Nigerian Army has sadly lost three gallant soldiers in the latest Boko Haram terrorists killing that also left eight other soldiers injured, according to Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations.The incident occurred along the Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis in Maiduguri when troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Monguno encountered the Boko Haram terrorists on Friday.According to the Army Public Relations Director, the patrol team came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them with heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.“The gallant troops also recovered some weapons and equipment from the terrorists.“Sadly, during the encounter 3 of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition.“The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists.“The Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, along with some Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and other Commanders, have visited the troops and those wounded in action,” he stated.