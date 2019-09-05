



David Adeleke, Nigerian Afropop singer better known as Davido, has shared plans to officially tie the knot with Chioma Avril Rowland, his longtime girlfriend.





The 26-year-old singer had just concluded an introduction ceremony with his would be wife’s family on Monday.





On the photos he shared on his social media handles, the award-winning singer said 2020 is the anticipated year for the big events, calling on friends and family to get ready.





He also confirmed all pictures and information shared online recently in an interview with Beat FM, saying 2020 is the year for sure.

“We have not started all that plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure,” the singer said.





He has also addressed rumours that his bride to be was pregnant, asking Nigerians to be patient.





“Wait and see now,” he said.





Despite all attempts on him to confirm or debunk the rumors, an excited Davido said “this one is special”.





Chioma, 24, is reported to have met Davido while studying economics at Babcock University.





The talented singer has, since, had a song ‘Assurance’ released in her name and has not spared any chance at flaunting her to his fans in social media posts and during concerts.





One of the highest points of their relationship was when Davido surprised her with a Porsche car worth N45 million on her birthday.





