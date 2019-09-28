Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Premier League makes a return this weekend, after Carabao Cup fixtures in midweek.Table toppers Liverpool are away to Sheffield United in Saturday’s early kick-off.Chelsea welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton.The late kick off will see champions Manchester City travel to Everton.Fixtures:FT: Sheffield United 0 vs Liverpool 1AFC Bournemouth 1 vs West Ham United 1Aston Villa 1 vs Burnley 0Chelsea 1 vs Brighton & Hove Albion 0Crystal Palace 1 vs Norwich City 0Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs Southampton 1Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 vs Watford 0Everton vs Manchester City