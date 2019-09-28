The Premier League makes a return this weekend, after Carabao Cup fixtures in midweek.
Table toppers Liverpool are away to Sheffield United in Saturday’s early kick-off.
Chelsea welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton.
The late kick off will see champions Manchester City travel to Everton.
Fixtures:
FT: Sheffield United 0 vs Liverpool 1
AFC Bournemouth 1 vs West Ham United 1
Aston Villa 1 vs Burnley 0
Chelsea 1 vs Brighton & Hove Albion 0
Crystal Palace 1 vs Norwich City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs Southampton 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 vs Watford 0
Everton vs Manchester City
