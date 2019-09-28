 2019/2020 Premier League results for Week 7 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » 2019/2020 Premier League results for Week 7

The Premier League makes a return this weekend, after Carabao Cup fixtures in midweek.

Table toppers Liverpool are away to Sheffield United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Chelsea welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge and Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton.

The late kick off will see champions Manchester City travel to Everton.

Fixtures:

FT: Sheffield United 0 vs Liverpool 1


AFC Bournemouth 1 vs West Ham United 1

Aston Villa 1 vs Burnley 0

Chelsea 1 vs Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Crystal Palace 1 vs Norwich City 0

Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs Southampton 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 vs Watford 0

Everton vs Manchester City



