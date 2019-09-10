



Housemates, Khafi Kareem, Mike Edwards, Tacha Akide and Seyi Awolowo have been put up for possible eviction this week.Also, Cindy Okafor has emerged the current Head of House.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the eviction list was announced on Monday night in the ongoing BBNaija season four.For the 11th week, Biggie continued with the process of populating the eviction nomination list as housemates did the nominations.Seyi nominated Tacha and Khafi, Mercy nominated Omashola and Tacha while Frodd nominated Mike and Ike for Eviction.Also, Omashola nominated Mercy and Tacha, Khafi nominated Seyi and Mercy and Tacha nominated Seyi and Mike for Eviction.Mike Nominated Omashola and Tacha, Ike Nominated Diane and Khafi, and Elozonam put up Frodd and Tacha for Eviction.Finally, Diane nominated Omashola and Mike while Cindy nominated Diane and Ike for Eviction.At the end of nominations, Khafi, Mike, Tacha and Omashola were put up for possible eviction. However, Omashola used his veto power to replace himself with Seyi.NAN reports that housemates up for eviction will know their fates on Sunday, September 15.