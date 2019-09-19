



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has arrested a 19-year-old girl for falsifying her 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination score.





The UTME candidate identified as Rejoice Mordi was arrested at JAMB headquarters in Bwari area of Abuja, where she turned up in company of her father to lodge a complaint of getting two result slips from JAMB after increasing her score from 164 to 264.





Upon interrogation, Mordi confessed to getting the fake result from one Iyanuoluwa via Whatsapp.





She disclosed that the fake JAMB agent sent the result to her phone after collecting her registration number and that of three other candidates.

This was disclosed in a statement on JAMB’s bulletin released on Sunday, September 9.





The statement reads: “The 19-year-old who falsified her 2019 UTME result from 164 to 264 had petitioned us for (allegedly) giving her two results in the 2019 UTME. The board, upon receipt of the complaint, invited the candidate who appeared before the board in the company of her father, Frank Emordi.





“The Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, read the riot act to the petitioner and her father and gave them a grace period to retrace their steps, knowing that there is forensic analysis that she falsified the score.





“Upon the expiration of the opportunity, after a thorough examination of the evidence, the candidate owned up to her misdeeds. She said the agent sent the inflated result to her through a Whatsapp group which she had deleted.





“Checks by the board revealed that the candidate had made three successful attempts at checking her result. However, on the candidate’s dashboard, 164 scores still remained. She has since been handed over to security agents for further interrogation.





“The candidate’s father appealed to the registrar, saying, “I talked to her (Rejoice) and she said a guy she met at the center collected her registration number and three of her friends.





“The man was the one who forwarded the results to them through Whatsapp. If she had informed me about that, I would not have followed her to the JAMB office.”

