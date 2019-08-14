



The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, Tuesday organised the Sharo cultural festival for repentant Fulani bandits as part of the peace pact embraced by the former hoodlums.





The Sharo Fulani event, which is a yearly event organised at the end of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, was last held eight years ago due to the insecurity occasioned by banditry.





Matawalle invited the Fulani people and the repentant bandits for the festival in fulfilment of the peace agreement and reconciliation his government reached with the ex-bandits.





It was gathered that over 30,000 persons attended the festival where Fulani popular cultural activities were displayed. Government functionaries, Fulani leaders and repentant bandits graced the event very happily.

The Governor commended the reformed bandits and the Fulani leaders for accepting the peace initiatives brought up by his administration.





He expressed satisfaction that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir was celebrated without any killing or kidnapping in the state.





Matawalle stated, “I want to use this opportunity to thank my Fulani brothers for accepting the peace accord.

“This year’s Eid-el Kabir is the only one we witnessed where no live was lost as a result of banditry,” he said.





The Governor promised that his administration would soon come out with welfare packages for the Fulani people to enable them lead a decent life.